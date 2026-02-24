US Tariff Clarity and Chinese Investments: India's Dual Strategy for Economic Partnership

In a statement that highlights India's strategic approach to international trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced intentions to resume discussions with the United States once greater clarity on tariffs is established.

Goyal's comments come in the wake of a postponed meeting, initially scheduled for February 22, between Indian and US negotiators intending to finalize details of an interim trade pact. The Minister emphasized the importance of easing investment curbs with countries like China, following press note 3 requirements.

Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a climate that encourages technological and economic collaboration. The focus is on streamlining the approval process for investments from neighboring nations, particularly China, as India seeks to adapt to evolving global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)