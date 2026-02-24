US Tariff Clarity and Chinese Investments: India's Dual Strategy for Economic Partnership
India is set to resume trade discussions with the US once clarity on tariffs is achieved. Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the importance of easing investment restrictions for neighboring countries like China, emphasizing a flexible and open government approach that aims to foster technological advancements and partnerships.
- Country:
- India
In a statement that highlights India's strategic approach to international trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced intentions to resume discussions with the United States once greater clarity on tariffs is established.
Goyal's comments come in the wake of a postponed meeting, initially scheduled for February 22, between Indian and US negotiators intending to finalize details of an interim trade pact. The Minister emphasized the importance of easing investment curbs with countries like China, following press note 3 requirements.
Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a climate that encourages technological and economic collaboration. The focus is on streamlining the approval process for investments from neighboring nations, particularly China, as India seeks to adapt to evolving global trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- trade talks
- tariffs
- Piyush Goyal
- investment
- China
- technology
- economy
- partnership
ALSO READ
Vivriti Group Launches Innovative Platform 'Vivriti Next' with Rs 200 Crore Investment
Trade Tensions: China Challenges India's Auto and Energy Measures at WTO
Global Trade Tensions: China and US Seek WTO Resolution
UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran nears deal to buy supersonic anti-ship missiles from China
Siberian tigers in China put on intermittent fasting after festival binge