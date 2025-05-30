Weather Chaos Disrupts Guwahati Airport Operations

Flight operations at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport faced disruption on Friday due to relentless rain and strong winds, an official revealed.

With at least nine flights diverted and several others rescheduled, contingency measures have been instituted, and aid is being offered to passengers, according to an airport statement.

Passengers are advised to verify their flight statuses and make use of alternative transport provided to cope with disrupted travel routes caused by significant weather conditions in Guwahati.