Weather Chaos Disrupts Guwahati Airport Operations
Severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and gusty winds, caused flight disruptions at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Nine flights were diverted, and many others rescheduled, as contingency plans were activated. Passengers were provided with transport to nearby hubs amid ongoing weather challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Flight operations at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport faced disruption on Friday due to relentless rain and strong winds, an official revealed.
With at least nine flights diverted and several others rescheduled, contingency measures have been instituted, and aid is being offered to passengers, according to an airport statement.
Passengers are advised to verify their flight statuses and make use of alternative transport provided to cope with disrupted travel routes caused by significant weather conditions in Guwahati.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Halts Turkish Airport Operations Amid Rising Security Concerns
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Uttarakhand: Thunderstorms, Hail, and Gusty Winds Expected
DIAL Sells Stake: A New Chapter for Delhi Airport Operations
United Airlines Battles Congestion: A Strategic Overhaul of Newark Airport Operations
Himachal Pradesh Hit by Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds: Alerts Issued