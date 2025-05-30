IRB Board Greenlights Major Asset Transfer

The board of IRB Infrastructure and Developers has sanctioned the transfer of three significant road assets to the IRB InvIT Fund. This transfer, approved on Friday, involves assets valued at Rs 8,450 crore.

In an exchange filing, IRB Infrastructure reported that the assets include the IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway, Kaithal Tollway, and Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway.

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, highlighted that the fund generated from this deal will significantly boost future sector investments, aiming to reach an asset base target of Rs 1,40,000 crore within three years.