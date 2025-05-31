IFB Agro's Strategic Move: Acquiring Cargill India’s Aqua Feed Business

In a strategic shift, IFB Agro Industries Ltd announced on Friday that its board has greenlit the acquisition of Cargill India's commercial shrimp and freshwater fish feed business. This move is expected to significantly consolidate IFB Agro's operations within the aqua feed sector.

The acquisition, set on a slump sale basis, comprises Cargill India's manufacturing facilities located in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. The deal includes feed formulations, business contracts, and various associated resources, a filing with regulatory authorities revealed.

The transaction awaits the execution of a definitive Business Transfer Agreement, targeted for completion by July 31, 2025. Payments will be made in cash, with the amount to be disclosed upon final agreement. The acquisition supports IFB Agro's strategic aim to expand its presence in the aqua feed market.

