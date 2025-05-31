Mari State University, located in Yoshkar Ola, Russia, recently hosted a profound lecture by its Rector, Prof. Mikhail Shvetsov. The event, aimed at an audience of international students, delved into the subject of 'India in the Second World War,' emphasizing the enduring ties between India and Russia.

Prof. Shvetsov highlighted India's pivotal role in the Allied victory over Nazi Germany. He described the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers and civilians, noting their crucial contributions during World War II. Shvetsov remarked that the memory of this shared history is especially poignant on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The gathering emphasized the importance of historical discussions in fostering unity among Mari State University's diverse student body. The event underscored the institution's commitment to international friendship, cultural exchange, and understanding global histories. It ended with a lively Q&A session, allowing students to reflect on the acknowledged sacrifices shaping world history.

