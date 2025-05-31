Left Menu

IndiGo Launches Exclusive Daily Flights Connecting Mumbai and Adampur

IndiGo announces daily flights between Mumbai and Adampur, Punjab, creating new trade and cultural links. Set to start from July 02, 2025, the route will boost economic opportunities and provide faster, hassle-free travel for business and leisure passengers. Adampur becomes IndiGo’s 92nd domestic station.

IndiGo Launches Exclusive Daily Flights Connecting Mumbai and Adampur
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines has announced the introduction of direct daily flights between Mumbai and Adampur in the Jalandhar district of Punjab. This marks Adampur as IndiGo's 92nd domestic station and 133rd overall destination. The service will begin on July 2, 2025, and aims to provide convenient travel options for both business and leisure passengers.

This strategic move is designed to enhance accessibility to Mumbai, particularly benefiting Punjab's agricultural and industrial sectors by easing access to major ports. The new route is expected to stimulate regional trade, foster business growth, and strengthen both economic and cultural ties between the northern and western regions of India.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, stated, "This initiative underscores IndiGo's commitment to expanding regional connectivity. By offering direct flights from Mumbai, we are facilitating faster, affordable, and hassle-free travel while also unlocking the opportunity for passengers to explore Punjab's vibrant cultural heritage."

Adampur, strategically located on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road, is noted for its rich cultural heritage and houses the historic Adampur Air Force Station. Local tourism includes attractions like Rangla Punjab Haveli and Devi Talab Mandir, making it an appealing base for exploring regional culture and entertainment.

Mumbai, India's financial capital, stands as a bustling hub of commerce and culture. Known for its iconic skyline and as the heart of Bollywood, Mumbai offers a cosmopolitan atmosphere that attracts millions of people in search of opportunities, blending traditional and modern facets in a vibrant symbiosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

