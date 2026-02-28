Airlines Halt Flights as Middle East Tensions Escalate

In the wake of U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, airlines worldwide suspended flights on Saturday, severely impacting operations across the Middle East. Strikes resulted in empty airspaces over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Israel as the region witnesses a renewed phase of military tension.

Reports reveal some 40% of flights to Israel and 6.7% to the wider region were canceled on Saturday. Explosions were heard in key Gulf locations like Qatar's Doha and the UAE's cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which host significant U.S. military presence, as Tehran initiated missile retaliation.

The escalating situation adds to complications in the global aviation map, already strained by Russia-Ukraine conflict air restrictions. Airports from Iran to the Mediterranean serve as essential flight conduits but now face significant operational hazards. Airlines have been advised by regulators like EASA to avoid affected areas, with major carriers such as British Airways, Lufthansa, and Air France halting services as tensions unsettle an already fragile air travel ecosystem.