PIA Suspends Gulf Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has halted its flights to Gulf countries due to escalating tensions from US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Flights to destinations like the UAE and Qatar are suspended, but routes to Saudi Arabia continue with adjustments to aircraft and flight paths.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the suspension of its flight operations to several Gulf countries effective immediately, amid mounting regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.
In a statement issued on Saturday, a PIA spokesperson confirmed that flights to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait have been placed on hold. However, flights to Saudi Arabia will persist with altered routes using Boeing 777 aircraft to ensure safe passage.
The decision follows a significant escalation in the region, with the US and Israel launching what they described as 'pre-emptive' strikes against Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded by targeting Israeli and US assets in the Gulf, further intensifying the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds
Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel and US Launch Strikes on Iran
Tensions Escalate: Iranian Missile Strike in Southern Syria
OPERATION EPIC FURY: US-Israel Strikes on Iran Escalate Middle East Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran