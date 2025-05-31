Kaya Clinics Introduce Revolutionary Acne Treatment in India
Kaya Clinics in India have launched Aerolase, a cutting-edge laser treatment for acne and scars. Known as the Neo Elite, this FDA-approved technology treats active acne and scarring efficiently, providing a non-invasive solution without the need for medication downtime, thus boosting patient confidence.
Kaya, India's premier chain of dermatology clinics, has launched Aerolase, an innovative laser treatment targeting active acne and acne scars. This exclusive addition to Kaya's offerings demonstrates a commitment to providing world-class, non-invasive solutions in dermatology.
The Aerolase Neo Elite represents a significant advancement in non-invasive acne care. As the first multi-clinic brand in India to introduce this treatment, Kaya utilizes the 650-microsecond, 1064-nm Nd: YAG laser. This technology penetrates deep into the skin to target various acne issues such as active acne, oil glands, and post-acne scarring, without damaging the skin's surface. The FDA-approved treatment suits all skin types and requires no anesthesia or downtime.
The Neo Elite addresses not only active acne but also scarring, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and erythema in one session. It can be used alongside other therapies without disrupting ongoing treatments. This innovation has shown a significant boost in patient confidence, with 94% reporting improved self-esteem. Kaya's introduction of Aerolase Neo Elite sets a new standard in acne treatment in India.
