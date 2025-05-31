Left Menu

Kaya Clinics Introduce Revolutionary Acne Treatment in India

Kaya Clinics in India have launched Aerolase, a cutting-edge laser treatment for acne and scars. Known as the Neo Elite, this FDA-approved technology treats active acne and scarring efficiently, providing a non-invasive solution without the need for medication downtime, thus boosting patient confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:06 IST
Kaya Launches Aerolase Neo Elite - A Laser for Acne & Scars with up to 87% Proven Results. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kaya, India's premier chain of dermatology clinics, has launched Aerolase, an innovative laser treatment targeting active acne and acne scars. This exclusive addition to Kaya's offerings demonstrates a commitment to providing world-class, non-invasive solutions in dermatology.

The Aerolase Neo Elite represents a significant advancement in non-invasive acne care. As the first multi-clinic brand in India to introduce this treatment, Kaya utilizes the 650-microsecond, 1064-nm Nd: YAG laser. This technology penetrates deep into the skin to target various acne issues such as active acne, oil glands, and post-acne scarring, without damaging the skin's surface. The FDA-approved treatment suits all skin types and requires no anesthesia or downtime.

The Neo Elite addresses not only active acne but also scarring, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and erythema in one session. It can be used alongside other therapies without disrupting ongoing treatments. This innovation has shown a significant boost in patient confidence, with 94% reporting improved self-esteem. Kaya's introduction of Aerolase Neo Elite sets a new standard in acne treatment in India.

