EFC (I) Ltd Achieves Robust Financial Growth and Strategic Acquisition

Coworking space provider EFC (I) Ltd reported a 10% increase in net profit for Q4, reaching Rs 30.81 crore. Total income doubled, reflecting strong demand for managed services. The company made strategic acquisitions, expanding its presence across prime locations, indicating future growth potential in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coworking space provider EFC (I) Ltd has achieved a notable 10% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 30.81 crore for the quarter ending in March, up from Rs 27.94 crore the previous year.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's total income more than doubled to Rs 216.39 crore in the fourth quarter. For the fiscal year 2024-25, net profit nearly doubled to Rs 112.82 crore from Rs 57.98 crore.

CEO Umesh Sahay attributes the strong performance to robust demand for EFC's managed and Design & Build services. The firm made strategic acquisitions, including Bigbox Ventures, and expanded in prime locations, showing promising growth in various sectors, such as IT, BFSI, and e-commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

