EFC (I) Ltd Achieves Robust Financial Growth and Strategic Acquisition

Coworking space provider EFC (I) Ltd has achieved a notable 10% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 30.81 crore for the quarter ending in March, up from Rs 27.94 crore the previous year.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's total income more than doubled to Rs 216.39 crore in the fourth quarter. For the fiscal year 2024-25, net profit nearly doubled to Rs 112.82 crore from Rs 57.98 crore.

CEO Umesh Sahay attributes the strong performance to robust demand for EFC's managed and Design & Build services. The firm made strategic acquisitions, including Bigbox Ventures, and expanded in prime locations, showing promising growth in various sectors, such as IT, BFSI, and e-commerce.

