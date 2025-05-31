SEPC Limited Reports Robust FY25 Growth Amidst Global Expansion
SEPC Limited posted strong financial results for FY25, achieving stable revenue growth and improved operating profits, despite challenges. With new global projects and a successful rights issue, the company is effectively deleveraging and targeting international markets for sustained growth.
- Country:
- India
SEPC Limited, a significant player in the Water and Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial, and Mining sectors, has published its audited financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, revealing robust performance amidst strategic global expansion plans.
Chairman Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla expressed satisfaction with the company's solid financial growth, highlighting stable revenue increases and enhanced operating profits despite a modest net profit due to an exceptional loss and deferred tax adjustment. The chairman emphasized SEPC's focus on international projects, with recent global orders reinforcing their execution competence.
Following the successful Rs350 crore rights issue by June 2025, SEPC aims to eliminate debt, bolstering its balance sheet and enhancing long-term shareholder value. With a healthy order backlog worth Rs1,100 crore and new projects in the pipeline, the company is poised for sustained and accelerated success.
ALSO READ
Pricol Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions
Kalpataru Projects Achieves Record Profit and Order Book in FY25
Data Patterns India Delivers Robust Financial Growth
Zydus Lifesciences Reports Robust Financial Growth in FY25
Concord Control Systems Ltd Delivers Stellar Financial Growth in H2 FY25