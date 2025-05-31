SEPC Limited Reports Robust FY25 Growth Amidst Global Expansion

SEPC Limited, a significant player in the Water and Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial, and Mining sectors, has published its audited financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, revealing robust performance amidst strategic global expansion plans.

Chairman Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla expressed satisfaction with the company's solid financial growth, highlighting stable revenue increases and enhanced operating profits despite a modest net profit due to an exceptional loss and deferred tax adjustment. The chairman emphasized SEPC's focus on international projects, with recent global orders reinforcing their execution competence.

Following the successful Rs350 crore rights issue by June 2025, SEPC aims to eliminate debt, bolstering its balance sheet and enhancing long-term shareholder value. With a healthy order backlog worth Rs1,100 crore and new projects in the pipeline, the company is poised for sustained and accelerated success.