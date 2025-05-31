Left Menu

Water Metro Mishap: A Nautical Near-Miss

A water metro boat collided with a Ro-Ro vessel near Vypin jetty, causing no injuries or damages. The incident was attributed to strong water currents, temporarily halting services. Kochi Metro Rail Corporation managed the situation, ensuring passenger safety. An internal investigation was launched to assess the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:54 IST
Water Metro Mishap: A Nautical Near-Miss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a close call near Vypin jetty, a water metro boat collided with a Ro-Ro vessel, causing no injuries or damage, as confirmed by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation.

The collision happened when the water metro boat, en route from Kerala High Court to Vypin, was pushed by strong currents toward the jetty, leading to a light impact with the vessel behind it, reported KMRL.

Passenger safety was promptly managed, with services temporarily paused and resumed after the currents subsided. KMRL announced an internal investigation to probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025