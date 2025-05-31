Water Metro Mishap: A Nautical Near-Miss

In a close call near Vypin jetty, a water metro boat collided with a Ro-Ro vessel, causing no injuries or damage, as confirmed by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation.

The collision happened when the water metro boat, en route from Kerala High Court to Vypin, was pushed by strong currents toward the jetty, leading to a light impact with the vessel behind it, reported KMRL.

Passenger safety was promptly managed, with services temporarily paused and resumed after the currents subsided. KMRL announced an internal investigation to probe the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)