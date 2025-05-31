Water Metro Mishap: A Nautical Near-Miss
A water metro boat collided with a Ro-Ro vessel near Vypin jetty, causing no injuries or damages. The incident was attributed to strong water currents, temporarily halting services. Kochi Metro Rail Corporation managed the situation, ensuring passenger safety. An internal investigation was launched to assess the incident.
In a close call near Vypin jetty, a water metro boat collided with a Ro-Ro vessel, causing no injuries or damage, as confirmed by Kochi Metro Rail Corporation.
The collision happened when the water metro boat, en route from Kerala High Court to Vypin, was pushed by strong currents toward the jetty, leading to a light impact with the vessel behind it, reported KMRL.
Passenger safety was promptly managed, with services temporarily paused and resumed after the currents subsided. KMRL announced an internal investigation to probe the incident further.
