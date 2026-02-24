Left Menu

Governor Kataria Joins Spiritual Event at Mahadev Temple

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria participated in a spiritual event at Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple in Bassi Gulam Hussain village. The week-long Mahayagya aims to promote Vedic values and social harmony. Kataria commended Mahant Udaygiri Maharaj's efforts in organizing this large-scale spiritual gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:32 IST
Governor Kataria Joins Spiritual Event at Mahadev Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, participated in a significant spiritual event at Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, Bassi Gulam Hussain. The visit marks the sixth day of the 1101-kundiya Ati Rudra Mahayagya, a week-long religious program.

The ceremony, under the guidance of Mahant Udaygiri Maharaj, began on February 19 and will conclude on February 25. Governor Kataria performed puja and participated in the 'havan', where a vast congregation of devotees gathered.

Kataria emphasized that such rituals help promote Vedic values and tackle social evils like ego, greed, and attachment. He highlighted the importance of spiritual gatherings in fostering social harmony and disciplined living.

TRENDING

1
Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

Russia Alleges Ukraine's Nuclear Ambitions Amid Conflict

 Russia
2
Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

 Global
3
The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

 Global
4
Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026