Governor Kataria Joins Spiritual Event at Mahadev Temple

Punjab's Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, participated in a significant spiritual event at Shri Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, Bassi Gulam Hussain. The visit marks the sixth day of the 1101-kundiya Ati Rudra Mahayagya, a week-long religious program.

The ceremony, under the guidance of Mahant Udaygiri Maharaj, began on February 19 and will conclude on February 25. Governor Kataria performed puja and participated in the 'havan', where a vast congregation of devotees gathered.

Kataria emphasized that such rituals help promote Vedic values and tackle social evils like ego, greed, and attachment. He highlighted the importance of spiritual gatherings in fostering social harmony and disciplined living.