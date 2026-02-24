Left Menu

Sasikala Hints at Political Re-Entry on Jayalalithaa's Anniversary

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala hinted at significant political news on the anniversary of J Jayalalithaa's birth. At an event in Pasumpon, she suggested the news might be a political party launch. Her statement fueled speculations about her possible return to the political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:32 IST
Sasikala Hints at Political Re-Entry on Jayalalithaa's Anniversary
Sasikala
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has hinted at impending significant news regarding her political career.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sasikala revealed plans for a special event on the 78th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Ramanathapuram district's Pasumpon.

Her comments coincide with mounting speculation about a potential new political party announcement.

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

Bomb Threats Disrupt Court Proceedings in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

Meta's AI Chip Leap: A Game-Changing Tech Move

 Global
3
India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

India-GCC FTA Negotiations Revive: A Trade Milestone

 India
4
Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

Calls to Reinstate Global Entry Program After Sudden Suspension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026