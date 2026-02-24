Sasikala Hints at Political Re-Entry on Jayalalithaa's Anniversary
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala hinted at significant political news on the anniversary of J Jayalalithaa's birth. At an event in Pasumpon, she suggested the news might be a political party launch. Her statement fueled speculations about her possible return to the political arena.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has hinted at impending significant news regarding her political career.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sasikala revealed plans for a special event on the 78th birth anniversary of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Ramanathapuram district's Pasumpon.
Her comments coincide with mounting speculation about a potential new political party announcement.