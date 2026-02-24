Indian Economy Set for a Robust Growth Spurt: Insights and Predictions

The Indian economy is poised to experience a significant growth rate of approximately 8.1% in the September-December quarter, a report revealed on Tuesday. This follows the nation's earlier 8% growth performance during the first half of the fiscal year ending in March 2026, as per the recently revised GDP series base year of 2022-23.

According to the National Statistics Office's initial assessment, the real GDP for FY 2025-26 is expected to rise by 7.4%, improving on last year's 6.5% growth. The forthcoming second advance estimates, slated for release on February 27, will take into account updated data and expected modifications due to the new base year.

State Bank of India's Economic Research Department cited strong rural consumption and an upswing in urban spending as key contributors to the robust economic momentum, despite observed discrepancies between deposit and credit growth within the banking system.

