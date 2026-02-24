Left Menu

BJP's Ideological Training: A Path to Nation Building

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the BJP's focus on nation-first ideology during a workshop for 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026'. He emphasized continuous training for ideological strength, organizational discipline, and leadership. Upcoming sessions aim to involve all levels, enhancing awareness of national challenges.

At a state-level workshop for the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026', Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the BJP's commitment to the nation-first ideology.

Sharma said that continuous training forms the backbone of the BJP, ensuring organizational strength and ideological alignment among its cadres. He noted that the BJP's growth into a 'banyan tree' of political influence is due to this disciplined approach.

State BJP president Madan Rathore and National co-convener Vishnudutt Sharma outlined that the training campaigns, which will run from March 7 to April 15, target enhancing the effectiveness of party workers across all levels and sectors.

