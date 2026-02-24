BJP's Ideological Training: A Path to Nation Building
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the BJP's focus on nation-first ideology during a workshop for 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026'. He emphasized continuous training for ideological strength, organizational discipline, and leadership. Upcoming sessions aim to involve all levels, enhancing awareness of national challenges.
- Country:
- India
At a state-level workshop for the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026', Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the BJP's commitment to the nation-first ideology.
Sharma said that continuous training forms the backbone of the BJP, ensuring organizational strength and ideological alignment among its cadres. He noted that the BJP's growth into a 'banyan tree' of political influence is due to this disciplined approach.
State BJP president Madan Rathore and National co-convener Vishnudutt Sharma outlined that the training campaigns, which will run from March 7 to April 15, target enhancing the effectiveness of party workers across all levels and sectors.
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Bold Budget Moves: Five Missions for Development Boom
Manipur CM Meets PM Modi to Discuss Peace and Development
Cabinet clears development of civil enclave at Srinagar airport for Rs 1,677 crore
Chhattisgarh budget centred on 'SANKALP' theme; focuses on inclusive growth, infrastructure development & boosting investment: Choudhary.
Digant Sharma, Pratiush Sharma, CA Mahendra Turakhia & Vishwas Jadhav Sign PAN-India MoU with Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram to Strengthen Tribal Development Across 52,000 Villages