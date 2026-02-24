BJP's Ideological Training: A Path to Nation Building

At a state-level workshop for the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026', Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the BJP's commitment to the nation-first ideology.

Sharma said that continuous training forms the backbone of the BJP, ensuring organizational strength and ideological alignment among its cadres. He noted that the BJP's growth into a 'banyan tree' of political influence is due to this disciplined approach.

State BJP president Madan Rathore and National co-convener Vishnudutt Sharma outlined that the training campaigns, which will run from March 7 to April 15, target enhancing the effectiveness of party workers across all levels and sectors.