Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre Over Name Change Discrepancies
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Indian central government for not approving the name change of West Bengal to 'Bangla'. Her remarks followed the Union Cabinet's approval of renaming Kerala to 'Keralam', leading her to allege a growing alliance between CPI(M) and BJP.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has leveled significant criticism against the central government, accusing it of ignoring her administration's repeated requests to rename the state to 'Bangla'.
The criticism emerged after the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, greenlit the renaming of Kerala to 'Keralam'. Banerjee suggested this decision was a product of an emerging alliance between the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the BJP.
She voiced her congratulations to the people of Kerala for achieving their desired change but lamented that West Bengal's proposal remains unapproved despite the legislative backing at the state level.
