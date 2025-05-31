Syria and Saudi Arabia Forge New Economic Ties Post-Sanctions

In a significant move to bolster economic relations, Syria and Saudi Arabia announced intentions to enhance cooperation following recent easing of Western sanctions. This development aims to catalyze job creation and economic growth in the war-torn nation.

The dialogue unfolded during a visit to Damascus by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Prince Faisal met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, highlighting the prospect for foreign investment in crucial sectors such as oil, infrastructure, and telecommunications.

The easing of sanctions, supported by the US, the EU, and Britain, is expected to rejuvenate Syria's economy, which has been in a standstill for decades. Saudi Arabia plans to lead in Syria's reconstruction efforts, underscoring a new era of collaboration between the two nations.