Lance Stroll to Miss Spanish Grand Prix Due to Hand Pain

Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll is set to miss the Spanish Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday, due to ongoing hand and wrist pain, according to a statement from the Aston Martin team on Saturday.

Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, has been grappling with pain for six weeks, which his medical consultant believes is a consequence of surgery following a cycling accident earlier in 2023. The team confirmed that he will undergo a medical procedure to address these physical issues before starting his recovery process.

Aston Martin faced a setback as they couldn't replace Stroll for the race. Despite qualifying 14th at the Circuit de Catalunya, Stroll was later summoned by stewards for failing to submit to the mandatory post-session weighing protocol.