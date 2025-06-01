Left Menu

Train Disaster Averted on Delhi-Saharanpur Line

A potential train accident on the Delhi–Saharanpur railway was prevented after an iron pipe was discovered on the tracks. The vigilant train driver applied emergency brakes just in time. Authorities are investigating the incident and have launched efforts to identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:41 IST
Train Disaster Averted on Delhi-Saharanpur Line
A swift response by a train driver averted a potential disaster on the Delhi–Saharanpur railway line when a 10-foot iron pipe was found obstructing the tracks. The incident was reported near Balwa village, Shamli district, late Saturday night.

According to Chandravir Singh, SHO of the Government Railway Police, the quick action taken by the Saharanpur–Delhi passenger train's driver prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident. The driver applied emergency brakes, bringing the train to a safe stop.

Senior police officials, including Senior Superintendent Ramsevak, visited the incident site. An official inquiry has been launched, and vigorous efforts are underway to track down the individuals responsible for placing the pipe on the tracks. Train services were temporarily disrupted but resumed once officials cleared the area and verified track safety.

