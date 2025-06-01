Kia India's Stellar Sales Surge with Carens Clavis Launch

Kia India has reported a significant 14% increase in dealer dispatches for May, a rise attributed to the successful launch of its Carens Clavis model. The company invoiced 22,315 units, surpassing last May's figures of 19,500 units.

This surge underscores the vigorous demand for Kia's diverse offerings across different market segments, showcasing the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of consumer expectations. Senior Vice President and National Head of Sales & Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, highlighted the company's strategic focus on expanding its product lineup to align with evolving customer preferences.

As Kia India aims to further strengthen its market presence, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver future-ready mobility solutions that resonate with its audience, ensuring customer satisfaction and confidence in its brand.