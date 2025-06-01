India to Address WTO Concerns at Paris Trade Summit

India plans to voice its concerns on significant WTO issues, including agriculture, fisheries, and investment facilitation, during a mini-ministerial trade meeting in Paris. The event, attended by around 25 trade ministers, will occur on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on a five-day visit to France and Italy, will participate. He intends to challenge China-led pursuits in investment facilitation and highlight the ineffective dispute resolution mechanism due to US-led deadlocks in the appellate body appointments.

Additionally, Goyal will engage in bilateral discussions with French ministers and international partners to fortify Indo-French trade ties and further India's objectives in the ongoing negotiations for an India-EU free trade agreement.