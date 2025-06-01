Left Menu

IKEA Boosts Sourcing in India, Eyes 50% Local Contribution

Swedish home decor giant IKEA is focusing on India, increasing local sourcing for its retail operations from 30% to 50%. This move aims to enhance local and global supply chain efficiency, create jobs, and support sustainable practices among local farmers, reinforcing India's pivotal role for the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish global home decor and furniture retailer IKEA has identified India as a critical focus market, ramping up its local sourcing efforts. An official stated that IKEA plans to increase local sourcing for its domestic retail business from 30% to 50%.

This strategic shift is aimed at bolstering local and global operations while generating jobs across the supply chain, according to Christina Niemelä Ström, Head of Sustainability for Supply, Inter IKEA Group. India currently ranks within IKEA's top ten sourcing countries, procuring products worth around 400 million euros for global retail.

IKEA's current sourcing from India includes textiles, plastics, and metals, with ambitions to add more categories like sofas and mattresses. As Europe remains the largest supplier, followed by America and Asia, the focus on India aligns with sustainable farming practices, benefiting local farmers economically.

