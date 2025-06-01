Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Fleet with Massive A350 Order

IndiGo has announced a firm order for an additional 30 A350 planes from Airbus, increasing its total to 60. The airline, which already has over 900 planes on order, is also expanding its international network, planning new flights to 10 overseas cities with leased Boeing 787 aircraft.

IndiGo has solidified its expansion plans by placing a firm order for 30 more Airbus A350 wide-body planes, bringing its total orders for the aircraft type to 60.

This move follows a previous order made last year for a similar number, with an original option to order up to 70 additional jets.

Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo, announced the decision in a briefing in the national capital, as the airline, India's largest, also plans to extend its international reach by launching services to 10 new overseas destinations by the end of the fiscal year 2026.

