Reliance Infrastructure's Bold Ammunition Export Goals
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd aims to export Rs 3,000 crore of 155 mm ammunition by FY 2027, focusing on European and South East Asian markets. The company set to develop the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City in Maharashtra, partnering with Rheinmetall AG to enhance manufacturing and marketing capabilities.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is setting ambitious growth targets, aiming for Rs 3,000 crore in ammunition exports by the end of the fiscal year 2027. The company's focus is on expanding its presence in the European Union and South East Asia, where restocking demand for artillery ammunition is high.
With an estimated current year export of Rs 1,500 crore in large calibre ammunition, Reliance Infrastructure is stepping up its game against competitors. Their new Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City, set to rise in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, illustrates the company's long-term commitment to dominating the defence export sector in India.
In a strategic move, Reliance Defence has partnered with Germany's Rheinmetall AG. This collaboration includes supply agreements and potential joint marketing ventures, supported by a forthcoming manufacturing facility in Ratnagiri which will augment Reliance's production capacity significantly.
