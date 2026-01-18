India's Defence Industry Transformation: Aiming for Global Ambitions

Amid shifting global warfare dynamics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscores how conflicts have expanded beyond borders, enveloping sectors like energy, trade, and technology. Speaking at a new ammunition facility, Singh stressed the importance of private sector engagement in bolstering India's defence capabilities.

Historically restricted to the public sphere, defence production is being revolutionized by private sector innovation under supportive government policies, yielding improvements in quality and productivity. The government envisions a substantial role for private enterprise, aiming for it to contribute significantly to national defence output.

With domestic defence production soaring from Rs 46,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1.50 lakh crore, Singh announced the nation's fast-paced advance towards becoming a leading global arms exporter. The goal is to escalate defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30, underlining India's ambitious defence industry aspirations.

