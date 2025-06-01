Left Menu

Emirates Pushes for Open Skies in India: Breaking Restrictive Aviation Norms

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark advocates for open access to the Indian aviation market, criticizing current restrictions on bilateral flying rights. He highlights the significant demand for flights, advocating for policy changes to support market growth and collaboration with Indian airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:26 IST
Emirates Pushes for Open Skies in India: Breaking Restrictive Aviation Norms
Amid rising demand for flights between India and Dubai, Emirates President Sir Tim Clark argues for the removal of restrictive bilateral flying rights. Currently, these regulations cap Emirates at 65,000 seats a week, a limit unchanged for over a decade.

Clark stressed that India's ambitions to be a global aviation leader require open-market access. As Emirates nears 40 years of Indian operations, Clark called existing capacity restrictions incompatible with India's expansive economic goals. Current air travel demand far exceeds the capacity limits, with multiple passengers vying for each available seat.

Clark also expressed skepticism about potential partnerships with Indian carriers under present conditions. He emphasized that despite demand, regulatory restrictions hinder collaboration. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about future changes to support open skies and industry growth.

