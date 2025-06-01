NHAI Chairman Conducts Critical Infrastructure Inspection in Kerala

On Sunday, Santosh Kumar Yadav, the Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India, led a detailed inspection of highway project stretches in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The review focused on structurally sensitive areas and zones susceptible to drainage complications.

An official statement revealed that Yadav's inspection included critical sites such as Enchakkal, Kazhakuttom, Chembakamangalam, Kottayam, and Mevaram. These locations are characterized by vertical high-cut sections requiring immediate evaluation of stability and water flow management.

In addition to the inspection, Yadav will meet with Kerala's Chief Secretary to discuss and tackle systemic bottlenecks in National Highway development. The meeting aims to enhance coordination between agencies and plan strategic interventions for the seamless execution of current and future projects.