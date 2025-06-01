Left Menu

NHAI Chairman Conducts Critical Infrastructure Inspection in Kerala

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav inspected sensitive highway project stretches in Kerala, evaluating stability and drainage management. He was joined by technical experts and will meet Kerala's Chief Secretary to address development challenges, aiming to improve coordination and strategic interventions for ongoing and future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:08 IST
NHAI Chairman Conducts Critical Infrastructure Inspection in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Santosh Kumar Yadav, the Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India, led a detailed inspection of highway project stretches in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The review focused on structurally sensitive areas and zones susceptible to drainage complications.

An official statement revealed that Yadav's inspection included critical sites such as Enchakkal, Kazhakuttom, Chembakamangalam, Kottayam, and Mevaram. These locations are characterized by vertical high-cut sections requiring immediate evaluation of stability and water flow management.

In addition to the inspection, Yadav will meet with Kerala's Chief Secretary to discuss and tackle systemic bottlenecks in National Highway development. The meeting aims to enhance coordination between agencies and plan strategic interventions for the seamless execution of current and future projects.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025