Flight Disruptions Alert at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has warned travelers of potential disruptions to international flights. The airport released an advisory on Saturday cautioning passengers that certain flights may face delays or rerouting due to temporary airspace closures and restrictions affecting multiple regions globally.

Passengers are urged to verify the latest flight information with their airlines before heading to the airport. The advisory aims to help travelers plan accordingly, possibly saving time and inconvenience caused by these disruptions.

The precautionary measure reflects a broader pattern affecting aviation globally, as various regions implement temporary restrictions on airspace use. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd emphasized the importance of staying informed about flight statuses in this fluid situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)