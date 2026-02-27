Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Triumphs in Energy Conservation

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) has achieved a significant milestone in energy conservation, earning first place in excellence from the Kerala state government.

In a social media announcement, TIAL highlighted that their engineering services team accomplished significant energy savings, cutting down power costs by approximately Rs 82 lakh in the financial year 2025–26.

The accolade, presented by Kerala's Minister for Education and Labour, V Sivankutty, adds to the airport's achievements in sustainability efforts, furthering its commitment to environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)