Boosting Maharashtra's Economy with High-Yield Sugarcane: Gadkari's Vision
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proposed using a sugarcane variety with a 14% sugar recovery rate to boost Maharashtra's economy by Rs 25,000 crore. Highlighting the benefits of entrepreneurship, Gadkari emphasized credibility, honesty, market demand, and efficiency. He also discussed scale in manufacturing and supported alternative fuels for a sustainable future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the economic potential of a new sugarcane variety with a 14% sugar recovery rate, predicting a Rs 25,000 crore boost to Maharashtra's economy.
Addressing the Saturday Club Global Trust, Gadkari highlighted the importance of market understanding and strategic production in entrepreneurship, stressing the value of credibility and a long-term vision.
Gadkari advocated for scale in manufacturing and alternative fuels, citing significant cost reductions and efficiency gains, which can propel India's economic future.
