Boosting Maharashtra's Economy with High-Yield Sugarcane: Gadkari's Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the economic potential of a new sugarcane variety with a 14% sugar recovery rate, predicting a Rs 25,000 crore boost to Maharashtra's economy.

Addressing the Saturday Club Global Trust, Gadkari highlighted the importance of market understanding and strategic production in entrepreneurship, stressing the value of credibility and a long-term vision.

Gadkari advocated for scale in manufacturing and alternative fuels, citing significant cost reductions and efficiency gains, which can propel India's economic future.