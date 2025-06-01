Left Menu

Boosting Maharashtra's Economy with High-Yield Sugarcane: Gadkari's Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proposed using a sugarcane variety with a 14% sugar recovery rate to boost Maharashtra's economy by Rs 25,000 crore. Highlighting the benefits of entrepreneurship, Gadkari emphasized credibility, honesty, market demand, and efficiency. He also discussed scale in manufacturing and supported alternative fuels for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 21:01 IST
Boosting Maharashtra's Economy with High-Yield Sugarcane: Gadkari's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the economic potential of a new sugarcane variety with a 14% sugar recovery rate, predicting a Rs 25,000 crore boost to Maharashtra's economy.

Addressing the Saturday Club Global Trust, Gadkari highlighted the importance of market understanding and strategic production in entrepreneurship, stressing the value of credibility and a long-term vision.

Gadkari advocated for scale in manufacturing and alternative fuels, citing significant cost reductions and efficiency gains, which can propel India's economic future.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025