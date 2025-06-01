Left Menu

Pakistan and Afghanistan to Boost Regional Connectivity with Rail Project

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to advance the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway line project, highlighting its importance for regional connectivity. This agreement, reached during a telephonic conversation between key foreign ministers, marks a step towards improved diplomatic relations between the two countries and broader regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to boost regional connectivity by advancing the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway line project, a pivotal step for enhancing economic ties and infrastructure development in the region.

The agreement was cemented during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a Foreign Office statement.

This development follows Pakistan's decision on May 30 to elevate its diplomatic relations with Kabul to ambassadorial level, prompting a reciprocal move by Afghanistan, signaling a positive shift in bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

