Pakistan and Afghanistan to Boost Regional Connectivity with Rail Project

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to boost regional connectivity by advancing the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway line project, a pivotal step for enhancing economic ties and infrastructure development in the region.

The agreement was cemented during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a Foreign Office statement.

This development follows Pakistan's decision on May 30 to elevate its diplomatic relations with Kabul to ambassadorial level, prompting a reciprocal move by Afghanistan, signaling a positive shift in bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

