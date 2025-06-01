Pakistan and Afghanistan to Boost Regional Connectivity with Rail Project
Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to advance the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway line project, highlighting its importance for regional connectivity. This agreement, reached during a telephonic conversation between key foreign ministers, marks a step towards improved diplomatic relations between the two countries and broader regional cooperation.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to boost regional connectivity by advancing the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) railway line project, a pivotal step for enhancing economic ties and infrastructure development in the region.
The agreement was cemented during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a Foreign Office statement.
This development follows Pakistan's decision on May 30 to elevate its diplomatic relations with Kabul to ambassadorial level, prompting a reciprocal move by Afghanistan, signaling a positive shift in bilateral ties and regional cooperation.
