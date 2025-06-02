Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Russian Shelling in Zaporizhzhia Region

Four people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine due to Russian shelling and an air attack. Three women lost their lives in Ternuvate village, while a man died in a nearby district from a guided aerial bomb. Additionally, a shop and several homes suffered significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 01:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of conflict, Russian shelling in southeastern Ukraine has claimed the lives of four individuals in the Zaporizhzhia region, the regional governor reported on Sunday.

Three women were killed in Ternuvate village when Russian shells rained down, causing severe damage to a shop and several homes, according to Ivan Fedorov's post on the Telegram messaging app.

Additionally, a man was killed in a neighboring district due to a guided aerial bomb strike that obliterated a private residence, adding to the mounting destruction and loss in the crisis-stricken region.

