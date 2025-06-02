Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Russian Shelling in Zaporizhzhia Region

In a tragic escalation of conflict, Russian shelling in southeastern Ukraine has claimed the lives of four individuals in the Zaporizhzhia region, the regional governor reported on Sunday.

Three women were killed in Ternuvate village when Russian shells rained down, causing severe damage to a shop and several homes, according to Ivan Fedorov's post on the Telegram messaging app.

Additionally, a man was killed in a neighboring district due to a guided aerial bomb strike that obliterated a private residence, adding to the mounting destruction and loss in the crisis-stricken region.

(With inputs from agencies.)