Bridging Vision with Action: A Report from the Europe-Asia Economic Summit

The inaugural Europe-Asia Economic Summit in Davos gathered over 100 leaders to discuss the intersection of AI and sustainability. Key discussions highlighted collaboration between Europe and Asia to build sustainable ecosystems and accelerate energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Europe-Asia Economic Summit (EAES), held at the Davos Congress Centre, witnessed participation from over 100 global leaders and experts. The event delved into the impactful intersection of artificial intelligence and sustainability, underlining the theme "AI and Sustainability."

Global CSR leader Mr. Digant Sharma, alongside other prominent figures, engaged in strategic discussions focusing on cross-border collaboration between Europe and Asia. The summit prioritized the development of smart, sustainable ecosystems and the acceleration of the global energy transition.

With a successful commencement, plans for a second edition of EAES are underway for 2026, aiming to connect more leaders and foster collective action towards sustainable growth and energy transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

