Narayan Seva Sansthan Celebrated at National Leadership Awards 2023-24

In New Delhi, Padma Shri laureate Kailash Chandra Agarwal, the esteemed Founder and Chairman of Narayan Seva Sansthan, was shortlisted as a finalist for the Lakshmipat Singhania - IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards for 2023-24. Focused on Community Services and Social Upliftment, the honor acknowledges leaders effecting substantial impact on India's societal progress.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman honored the event with her presence as Chief Guest. Jointly orchestrated by the venerable JK Organisation and the reputable Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, the awards commend transformative national contributors, selected through a meticulous three-tier evaluation led by N. K. Singh, ex-Chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Prashant Agarwal accepted the accolade on behalf of Kailash Chandra Agarwal, relaying his gratitude. The recognition celebrates Narayan Seva Sansthan's longstanding mission to advance inclusivity through no-cost medical care, education, and rehabilitation for differently-abled individuals, firmly positioning itself as a pillar of hope for marginalized groups since its inception in Udaipur.

