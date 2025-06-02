Left Menu

Narayan Seva Sansthan Celebrated at National Leadership Awards 2023-24

Padma Shri Kailash Chandra Agarwal, founder of Narayan Seva Sansthan, was recognized at the Lakshmipat Singhania - IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards for his contributions to community services. The ceremony highlighted the Sansthan's efforts in promoting inclusivity and providing aid to differently-abled and underprivileged communities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:12 IST
Narayan Seva Sansthan Celebrated at National Leadership Awards 2023-24
Padma Shri Kailash Chandra Agarwal conferred with the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIM Lucknow Award; his son, Prashant Agarwal, received it from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on his behalf. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, Padma Shri laureate Kailash Chandra Agarwal, the esteemed Founder and Chairman of Narayan Seva Sansthan, was shortlisted as a finalist for the Lakshmipat Singhania - IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards for 2023-24. Focused on Community Services and Social Upliftment, the honor acknowledges leaders effecting substantial impact on India's societal progress.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman honored the event with her presence as Chief Guest. Jointly orchestrated by the venerable JK Organisation and the reputable Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, the awards commend transformative national contributors, selected through a meticulous three-tier evaluation led by N. K. Singh, ex-Chairperson of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Prashant Agarwal accepted the accolade on behalf of Kailash Chandra Agarwal, relaying his gratitude. The recognition celebrates Narayan Seva Sansthan's longstanding mission to advance inclusivity through no-cost medical care, education, and rehabilitation for differently-abled individuals, firmly positioning itself as a pillar of hope for marginalized groups since its inception in Udaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025