On Door Concepts Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Mumbai-based On Door Concepts Limited has unveiled robust financial metrics for the second half of fiscal year 2025, alongside the full fiscal year, showcasing strong growth amid challenging market conditions. The omni-channel grocery retailer announced that its total revenue soared by 25.07% to Rs15,174.95 lakhs for H2 FY25, driven by a heightened focus on expansion and efficiency.

The company reported a 38.19% increase in EBITDA to Rs694.65 lakhs and a 53.51% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs471.08 lakhs over the half-year, highlighting its successful strategic initiatives. For the entire fiscal year, revenue grew by 16.94% to Rs27,308.60 lakhs, with profits reflecting a similar upward trajectory.

Narendra Singh Bapna, Managing Director, credits the impressive growth to the company's strategic focus on customer-centric operations and the enhancement of their digital platform to meet increasing online shopping demands. As On Door Concepts continues to expand its footprint across urban and emerging markets, it remains committed to delivering value-rich and competitive grocery solutions to its increasingly loyal customer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)