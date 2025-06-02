Left Menu

Train derailment attempt foiled near Bareilly, emergency brake averts major accident

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:33 IST
An alleged attempt to derail the Tanakpur-Bareilly passenger train near Dohna station in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly was foiled due to the alertness of the train's loco pilot, officials said on Monday.

The train was safely halted and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, unknown miscreants stuffed stones into the railway switch (track scissors) and placed large iron angles on the track near Dohna with the apparent intent to destabilise the train and cause a derailment.

The incident occurred at around 11.58 pm on Sunday when train number 05307, which departs Tanakpur at 9.30 pm and is scheduled to arrive at Bareilly Junction at 12.55 am, was passing through the area, they said.

The loco pilot noticed irregularities on the track and immediately applied the emergency brake, bringing the train to a stop, the officials said.

GRP, RPF, local police, and railway engineers reached the site and inspected the track. Preliminary investigations confirmed that the railway earthing line had been tampered with and iron structures were deliberately placed to cause damage, an official said.

An FIR has been registered at Bhojipura police station under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits, the official said.

Railway authorities have increased security and intensified track patrolling across the region.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Izzatnagar division, Sanjeev Sharma, confirmed that the RPF will lead the investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

