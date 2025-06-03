Deutsche Bank lifts S&P 500 year-end target
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 09:30 IST
Deutsche Bank on Monday raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 6,550 from 6,150, citing a sharp reduction in tariff-related earnings drag and a resilient economic outlook.
The European brokerage also increased the estimate for the index's earnings per share to $267 from $240.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
