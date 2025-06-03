Left Menu

Indian national among two held with drugs at Nepal airport

According to a statement issued by the Nepal Police headquarters, the arrested individuals include Thai national Somask Patcha, 43, and Indian national Pereira Giffin, 29.The duo landed in Kathmandu airport with the drugs from Bangkok onboard Nepal Airlines, it said. The police have handed them over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation in the matter.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:18 IST
Indian national among two held with drugs at Nepal airport
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Police said they have arrested two individuals, including an Indian, carrying narcotic drugs on Tribhuvan International Airlines on Monday night. Ten kilograms and 420 grams of marijuana were recovered from their possession. According to a statement issued by the Nepal Police headquarters, the arrested individuals include Thai national Somask Patcha, 43, and Indian national Pereira Giffin, 29.

The duo landed in Kathmandu airport with the drugs from Bangkok onboard Nepal Airlines, it said. The police have handed them over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025