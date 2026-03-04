Pentagon's Ban on Anthropic AI: A Rapid Shift in Defense Procurement

U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, are aligning with the Pentagon's directive to eliminate AI tools from Anthropic within their operations, legal experts suggest. This development comes as President Donald Trump mandates a federal agency-wide ban on Anthropic, although its legal foundation remains shaky and is likely to face court challenges.

Last week, in a pronounced conflict with Anthropic, Trump proclaimed a six-month phase-out of the company's AI tools. The ban, aligned with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's stance, paints Anthropic as a national security risk, urging all U.S. military business-associated entities to cease collaborations with the company.

Legal specialists argue the prohibition may exceed the administration's statutory power, but defense companies heavily reliant on government contracts are expected to comply. Despite anticipated minimal impacts, firms are rapidly adjusting to preserve their share of the annual trillion-dollar federal budget, with Anthropic planning to contest the ban in court.