ixigo Unveils 18th Anniversary Sale with Flat 18% Off on Flights & Hotels

India's leading OTA for the next billion users, has announced the launch of its 18th Anniversary Sale, live from 3rd to 9th June 2025. To celebrate 18 years of empowering Indian travellers, ixigo in partnership with ICICI Bank is offering a flat 18% off on flights and hotels booked through its website and apps, with no minimum booking amount required. Travellers can avail this exclusive discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI.

Speaking on this, Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO, ixigo and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, said, ''Turning 18 is a milestone that reflects the years of innovation, resilience, and trust we've built with our users - who have been at the heart of everything we do. This 18th Anniversary Sale is a small token of our gratitude to the millions who have trusted us over the years. As we move forward, our focus remains on making travel more innovative, seamless, and enriching for every Indian." Founded in 2007 with the vision to make travel simpler and more accessible through technology, ixigo has grown into a trusted companion for millions of Indian travellers, known for building innovative, utility-driven travel solutions. Over the years, ixigo has focused on solving real problems for Indian travellers, especially those in underserved markets and is today a market leaders in the trains segment, no. 2 in buses and top 3 fastest growing OTAs in the flight segment. As of Fiscal 2025, ixigo serves over 54 crore Annual Active Users. About ixigo (NSE: IXIGO, BSE: 544192) Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travellers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus apps allow travellers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels, and cabs, and provide travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information. With over 54 crore Annual Active Users in Fiscal 2025, ixigo is the leading OTA for Next Billion Users in India. For more information, please visit http://www.ixigo.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

