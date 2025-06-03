Left Menu

Devotees coming for Kheer Bhawani after Pahalgam attack a good sign: J-K LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described the large number of devotees attending the Kheer Bhawani Mela as a good sign, especially in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.The devotees have come in large numbers to attend the Mela Kheer Bhawani.

PTI | Tulmulla | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:26 IST
Devotees coming for Kheer Bhawani after Pahalgam attack a good sign: J-K LG
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described the large number of devotees attending the Kheer Bhawani Mela as a ''good sign'', especially in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

''The devotees have come in large numbers to attend the Mela Kheer Bhawani. This is a good sign and this is the first time after April 22 that such a crowd has gathered at a place,'' Sinha told reporters here after offering prayers at the Ragnya Devi temple here in Ganderbal district. Welcoming the devotees, the LG assured that the administration has made good arrangements for the mela. ''The work on yatri niwas is going on,'' he added. Regarding the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin on July 3, Sinha confirmed that all preparations for the pilgrimage have been completed. ''In terms of security as well, the security arrangements have been done and I appeal to the devotees from across the country to come here and take Baba's blessings,'' he said. The Kheer Bhawani mela will be held at five Ragnya Bhagwati shrines at Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Manzgam and Devsar in Kulgam, Logripora in Anantnag and Tikkar in Kupwara on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025