Nestlé India's Strategic Shift: Balancing Growth with Workforce Dynamics
Nestlé India saw a 3.8% decrease in permanent employees in FY25, while boosting capex and investing in growth. The company's sales exceeded Rs 20,000 crore, with a notable increase in median employee remuneration. Manish Tiwary will step in as new Managing Director, succeeding Suresh Narayanan.
Nestlé India experienced a 3.8% reduction in its permanent workforce in FY25, although the company continues to focus on expansion by increasing its capital expenditures and investing in new capabilities.
Despite the cut in staff, Nestlé India saw sales surpass Rs 20,000 crore, marking a substantial achievement. The median salary for employees rose by 4.9%, highlighting the company's commitment to competitive remuneration.
In a strategic move, Manish Tiwary has been appointed as the next Managing Director, taking over from Suresh Narayanan. Tiwary's transition is set for August 2025, with significant financial incentives offered to secure his leadership.
