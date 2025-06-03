Sunny Savings: The New Summer Travel Strategy

As the summer season kicks off, a shifting travel trend has emerged among Americans: waiting for deals. In a sign of potential industry slowdown, travelers are scaling back plans, scrutinizing budgets, and booking only when prices drop.

Despite declining airfares, airline and hotel bookings remain flat or are even falling compared to last year. Economic concerns have led to a cautious consumer mindset, prompting travel companies like Delta Air Lines and Marriott International to revise their forecasts. The trend of late bookings underscores the uncertainty facing the travel industry.

The impact of a weakening dollar is also affecting travel decisions. With international vacations becoming pricier, many are opting for domestic trips or short-haul destinations. Travel companies now face the challenge of enticing cost-conscious consumers to fill rooms and seats during peak travel months.

