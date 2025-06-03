Left Menu

Underwater Explosions Hit Key Bridge

Traffic on the SBU-damaged bridge connecting Russia and Crimea is halted after underwater explosives inflicted damage. Russian authorities announced the stoppage of both road and rail lines. The incident is part of ongoing tensions, reflecting broader geopolitical conflicts involving territorial disputes.

Russian authorities announced on Tuesday that traffic on the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula has been temporarily halted following an assault with underwater explosives.

The attack, claimed by Ukraine's SBU security service, targeted both road and rail lines on the strategically significant structure.

This development marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the persistent tensions and territorial disputes in the region.

