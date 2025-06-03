PHE Industries Revolutionizes Hydraulic Solutions with Recon Series Expansion

PHE Industries Pvt. Ltd. has launched a strategic expansion of its Recon Series, a line of reconditioned hydraulic pumps and motors tailored for Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) machines and heavy-duty port cranes. This move positions the company as a frontrunner in the Indian market for OEM-grade hydraulic solutions.

The expansion offers substantial cost savings and eliminates lengthy lead times traditionally associated with importing new parts from abroad. According to Pankaj Srivastava, Managing Director of PHE Industries, this initiative is not merely about bridging a market gap but is aimed at redefining industry expectations.

Endorsed by industrial giants such as ONGC and DP World, PHE Industries aims to fortify critical sectors in India's rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape. The company is now poised to explore international markets, including the UAE, Russia, Bhutan, and Nepal, thanks to the robust performance and availability of its reconditioned units.

