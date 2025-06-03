Volkswagen's EV Shift: The Future at Wolfsburg

Volkswagen is poised to transform its Wolfsburg plant to focus exclusively on electric vehicle (EV) production starting in 2027. This strategic shift, highlighted by works council chief Daniela Cavallo, may temporarily introduce a four-day workweek to adjust to the new production demands.

Cavallo, pivotal in last year's negotiations regarding cost reductions, emphasized the importance of maintaining minimum capacity utilization during the transition. She encouraged workers to engage in additional shifts now to offset the reduced working hours anticipated in the upcoming years.

With the combustion engine Golf production moving to Mexico from 2027, Cavallo reassured employees about the plant's future. She pointed to plans for producing the electric Golf and a successor to the T-Roc SUV in Wolfsburg, alongside the declining demand for traditional engine models.

