Left Menu

Volkswagen's Wolfsburg Plant Transitions to EV Production

Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant is set to transition to electric vehicle production from 2027, potentially introducing a four-day workweek. While some jobs will move to Mexico, assurance has been given for the plant's future with plans to produce electric versions of popular models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:15 IST
Volkswagen's Wolfsburg Plant Transitions to EV Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant is preparing for a significant transition to electric vehicle production in 2027, which may lead to a temporary four-day workweek, according to works council chief Daniela Cavallo. The restructuring aims to keep pace with the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Cavallo, a key negotiator in last year's cost-cutting talks, revealed that while unions have agreed to minimum capacity during this transition, employees are encouraged to take additional shifts in preparation for reduced hours. The plan includes a shift in production of the combustion engine Golf to Mexico.

The plant will focus on producing electric versions of the Golf and T-Roc SUV by the decade's end, responding to the decline in demand for combustion engines. In 2015, over a million Golfs were produced, but that number has fallen to just 250,000 this year, highlighting the urgent need for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025