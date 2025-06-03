Volkswagen's Wolfsburg Plant Transitions to EV Production

Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant is preparing for a significant transition to electric vehicle production in 2027, which may lead to a temporary four-day workweek, according to works council chief Daniela Cavallo. The restructuring aims to keep pace with the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Cavallo, a key negotiator in last year's cost-cutting talks, revealed that while unions have agreed to minimum capacity during this transition, employees are encouraged to take additional shifts in preparation for reduced hours. The plan includes a shift in production of the combustion engine Golf to Mexico.

The plant will focus on producing electric versions of the Golf and T-Roc SUV by the decade's end, responding to the decline in demand for combustion engines. In 2015, over a million Golfs were produced, but that number has fallen to just 250,000 this year, highlighting the urgent need for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)