Volkswagen's Wolfsburg Plant Transitions to EV Production
Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant is set to transition to electric vehicle production from 2027, potentially introducing a four-day workweek. While some jobs will move to Mexico, assurance has been given for the plant's future with plans to produce electric versions of popular models.
Volkswagen's Wolfsburg plant is preparing for a significant transition to electric vehicle production in 2027, which may lead to a temporary four-day workweek, according to works council chief Daniela Cavallo. The restructuring aims to keep pace with the growing demand for electric vehicles.
Cavallo, a key negotiator in last year's cost-cutting talks, revealed that while unions have agreed to minimum capacity during this transition, employees are encouraged to take additional shifts in preparation for reduced hours. The plan includes a shift in production of the combustion engine Golf to Mexico.
The plant will focus on producing electric versions of the Golf and T-Roc SUV by the decade's end, responding to the decline in demand for combustion engines. In 2015, over a million Golfs were produced, but that number has fallen to just 250,000 this year, highlighting the urgent need for change.
