Konkan Railway Gears Up for Monsoon with Revised Timetable

The Konkan Railway has announced a revised monsoon timetable, set to run from June 15 to October 20, cutting the period by 15 days to improve efficiency. This strategic change considers the severe impact of rainfall on the rail network.

Chairman Santosh Kumar Jha emphasized extensive preparations, including significant infrastructure investments and safety protocols such as geo-safety projects and emergency communication systems. The railway has spent Rs 34 crore on safety measures, minimizing risks associated with boulder falls and land slippages.

The rail service, which operates over a challenging 740-km route through Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka, will maintain reduced speeds during monsoons. Loco pilots are trained for emergency situations, using updated equipment to ensure uninterrupted, safe service in diverse weather conditions.

