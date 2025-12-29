Hamas Confirms Death of Prominent Spokesman Abu Obeida

Hamas officially acknowledged on Monday the death of its prominent spokesman, Abu Obeida, resulting from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza this past August. The announcement comes amidst discussions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, aimed at bolstering the fragile US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, who had been a central figure in Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, became highly recognized for delivering potent, masked declarations since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. His role in orchestrating Hamas' media strategy was highlighted by the Israeli military, which mentioned that the operation leading to his death was a significant intelligence achievement.

The group has introduced a new spokesperson under the guise of Abu Obeida, who asserted Hamas' opposition to disarmament despite the ceasefire agreement in place. The ongoing conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel, sparking a series of retaliatory operations.